Samsung’s Rumored Slim Phone Is Called the Galaxy S25 Edge

Amidst the rumors that Apple is working on a slimmer iPhone model, supposedly called the iPhone 17 Air, Samsung is making haste to come out with its slim smartphone. There have been plenty of leaks about the rumored “Galaxy S25 Slim” coming out soon, and it has been teased officially. And no, it’s not called the Galaxy S25 Slim. Instead, Samsung is calling it the Galaxy S25 Edge.

At the end of the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Samsung teased this new slim phone, calling it the Galaxy S25 Edge. Hooray for the return of the Edge moniker (gets lost in memories of the oh-so-charming S7 Edge). But instead of representing the curved edges like on older Galaxy smartphones, the S25 Edge symbolizes the slimmer design and edges. Image Credit: Samsung (via YouTube/Samsung, screenshot by Abubakar/Beebom)

From what we can gather from the teaser, the Galaxy S25 Edge will boast a dual-camera system and will be thinner than the Galaxy S25 Plus. We are still unsure about the release date but previous sources on Weibo suggest the phone could launch in May 2025. The latest X post by Apple journalist Mark Gurman suggests the Edge variant will arrive in April.

Besides the dual cameras and a slimmer design, the key specifications are still unknown. However, Mark Gurman says the S25 Edge will retail for less than $1,299. We also know it’s rumored to be much slimmer at 6.4mm compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus’ 7.3 mm thickness.

There could be a slight change under the hood, especially in the chipset department. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy S25 Edge could feature a slower Snapdragon 8 Elite SKU to keep heat and efficiency in check.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 Edge? Is Samsung doing the right thing by beating its fiercest competitor in the race to launch a slim phone? Let us know in the comments.