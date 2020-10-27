With the US cracking down on Huawei in almost every single way it can, most companies were forced to stop conducting any sort of business transactions with the Chinese giant. This included Samsung, which had to stop supplying display panels and memory chips to Huawei for its smartphones. However, along with multiple other companies, Samsung had also requested the US for permission to continue servicing Huawei as its client.

Now, according to a report out of South Korea, it seems Samsung’s display arm has been given permission to continue working with Huawei and shipping OLED panels for the Chinese company to use in its smartphones. This makes Samsung Display the first company to get these permissions from the US government since the sanctions went into effect.

Also, according to Sammobile, similar permissions have been given to both Intel, and AMD. This means Huawei can continue using Intel and AMD processors, GPUs, etc for its computers and servers without any issue, at least in the foreseeable future.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung’s chip development arm will be given similar permissions as well, in which case at least Huawei will be able to manufacture Kirin processors, and obtain memory chips from Samsung, should the need arise. The sanctions on Huawei have hit Samsung’s display business quite hard, but on the other hand, Samsung has gained in the smartphone market since Huawei is pretty much out of competition now outside of China, what with the absence of Google apps on its smartphones.