Samsung One UI 5.0 Update Roadmap Released; Check out the List of Eligible Devices!

After beta-testing the new One UI 5.0 update, Samsung recently released the stable One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 to the Galaxy S22 phones. Now, the company has seemingly revealed the list of the devices that will get the new software update starting in November. Have a look at the details.

These Samsung Phones Will Get One UI 5.0!

Samsung, via a push notification to users in Korea, has revealed that it will release the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to high-end smartphones in November. Some mid-range devices will get it in December while the rest of the eligible phones will get it in January 2023. You can check out the list below for a better idea.

November 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 3

Galaxy S21 series (barring Galaxy S21 FE)

Galaxy Note S20 series

Galaxy S20 series

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A Quantum 3

Galaxy Tab S8 series

Galaxy Tab S7 series

December 2022

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Z Flip

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A Quantum, Quantum 2

Galaxy Jump, Jump 2

Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

January 2023

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy M12

Galaxy Xcover 5

Galaxy Buddy, Buddy 2

Galaxy Wide 5, Wide 6

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active 3

February 2023

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Some phones are also expected to get the One UI 5.0 update in Q1 and Q2, 2023, thus, completing the update cycle.

To recall, Samsung One UI 5.0 introduces a number of features like more customization options, including Android 13’s Material You theme, Dynamic Lock Screen, Bixby Text Call feature, stacked widgets (much like on iOS 16), Maintenance mode to keep phones safe while they are being repaired, new notification panel, new security features, and much more. You can check out our list of the best One UI 5.0 features for a better idea.

One thing to note is that this update cycle is for Samsung devices in Korea and it remains to be seen if this will remain so for other regions too. Samsung is yet to reveal more on this, so, it’s best to wait for an official word. We will keep you posted on this. Therefore, stay tuned to this space.