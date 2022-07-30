Samsung’s Repair Mode Will Protect Your Phone’s Data When in a Repair Shop

Sending your phone for repair can raise inhibitions and rightly so, data thefts are common these days. Samsung wants us to take a sigh of relief and hence, has introduced the Repair mode, which will restrict access to our data while the phone takes a trip to the repair shop.

Samsung Repair Mode Introduced

Samsung’s Repair Mode, when enabled, will block access to important data like your photos, messages, and more when the phone goes for a repair. Service providers will only be able to access the default installed apps to perform the necessary repairs.

Image: Samsung/Korea

Before sending the phone for a repair, you can turn on the mode in the ‘Battery and Device Care’ option under the Settings to hide data from others. The phone will reboot to place the mode in action. Once the phone is repaired, you can disable the Repair mode by simply rebooting the phone and verifying via the fingerprint sensor or the set pattern.

Shin Seung-won, managing director of the Security Team of Samsung Electronics’ MX Division, said, “Technology is connecting the world closer than ever, but the risks are also increasing. Samsung’s top priority is customers it’s about making sure you stay safe while trying out this new experience.“

The new security feature will reach the Galaxy S21 series via a future software update. This has currently been introduced in South Korea and we don’t know if and when it will reach other regions, including India. Plus, there’s no word on whether or not this feature is for more Galaxy phones such as the other Galaxy S phones or even the company’s budget or mid-segment smartphones.

This new feature comes after Samsung introduced the Samsung Knox Vault, which stores sensitive information in encryption form for protection against cyber attacks. So, what are your thoughts on Samsung’s new Repair Mode? Share your opinion with us in the comments below.