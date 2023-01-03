Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, World’s First Dual UHD Monitor Introduced at CES 2023

Two days ahead of CES 2023, Samsung has introduced a few monitors, including the Odyssey Neo G9. This is touted as the world’s first dual UHD monitor, which was also teased at AMD’s event back in November 2022. The company has announced the Odyssey OLED G9, the ViewFinity S9, and the Smart Monitor M8 alongside. Check out the details below.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: Specs and Features

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (Model Name: G95NC) comes with a 57-inch curved display based on the quantum mini LED technology. It has a curvature of 1000R and supports VESA Display HDR 1000.

It comes with an 8K screen resolution (7,860 x 2,160 pixels) and a 240Hz refresh rate. The display is matte and ensures reduced light reflection. The monitor also has a 1ms response time and comes with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

As revealed previously, there’s also support for DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, which is said to enable data transfer two times faster than DisplayPort 1.4. The DP 2.1 support also enables lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC). The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 also supports AMD’s FreeSync.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 and More Announced Too

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) with a 49-inch dual quad-HD curved (1800R) display. The display gets Samsung’s quantum dot technology, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It also comes with a 0.1ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes equipped with the Samsung Gaming Hub and apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

The ViewFinity S9 is meant for creative professionals and has a 27-inch 5K display with a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy, and a built-in Color Calibration Engine. The monitor also supports USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, a 4K SlimFit camera, and Samsung Smart Hub apps.

The new Smart Monitor M8 has a 27-inch display (in addition to the existing 32-inch one) with a 4K resolution. The display can rotate by up to 90 degrees and supports the height-adjustable stand. It includes a 2K SlimFit camera, access to Samsung Smart Hub/Gaming Hub, Samsung Knox Vault, and the option to connect and control various connected devices (lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, and more) via built-in SmartThings Hub.

More details like price and availability are still not out yet.