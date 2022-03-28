Samsung M8 Smart Monitor Arrives with iMac-like Design, 32-Inch 4K Display, and More

Back in November 2020, Samsung launched its first “do-it-all” smart monitors in the form of M5 and M7. They were designed to offer the functionalities of a monitor and also serve as a smart TV. Expanding the lineup, the company has now unveiled a new M8 Smart Monitor that comes with a 4K display, a slim form factor, an array of color options, and more. Let’s look at the details below.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor: Specs and Features

The new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor looks similar to its predecessors (and also the colorful iMac), although Samsung has reduced the bezels around the screen a lot. It is also quite thin, coming in at just 11.4mm. This gives the monitor a sleek and modern look, and it also comes with a height-adjustable stand (HAS) with tilt functionality.

Samsung is offering the new smart monitor in a 32-inch option, featuring a UHD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. It also has a contrast ratio of 3000:1 and supports 1.07 billion colors. Much like its predecessors, the new M8 Smart Monitor can be used as a monitor for PCs or as a standalone smart TV. It has Wi-Fi support and runs Samsung’s Tizen platform, allowing users to access OTT platforms like Netflix, AppleTV+, and Prime Video without needing to connect to a PC or a set-top box.

Users can also use it as an independent machine as it comes with Google Duo, a web browser, and Microsoft 365 programs. They can also use Samsung Dex to connect their smartphones to the monitor, and Samsung has also added support for AirPlay 2. Furthermore, the M8 monitor can also become a hub for IoT devices as it comes with SmartThings support, along with built-in Bixby and Alexa.

As for the I/O ports and wireless support, the M8 Smart Monitor comes with a multi-purpose USB-C port with support for up to 65W charging and data transfer, a second USB-C port for accessories, a micro HDMI port, two speakers with a tweeter, Bluetooth version 4.2, and Wi-Fi 5.

Other than these, the new smart monitor also comes with an additional Slim Fit Cam, which is a magnetic webcam that can be attached or detached to/from the monitor on-demand. Users can easily attach the Slim Fit Cam on the top of the monitor during a video conference without needing to deal with pesky wires. The Fit Cam supports Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions.

The M8 Smart Monitor, as per the company, has earned the CES Innovation Award Honoree from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) for its advanced display technologies. It comes in 4 aesthetic color options, namely Daylight Blue, Spring Green, Warm White, and Sunset Pink.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price, Samsung is offering the M8 Smart Monitor at $729.99 (~Rs 55,526). However, the Warm White variant comes at a slightly cheaper price of $699.99 (~Rs 53,241). All the color variants of the M8 Smart Monitor are currently available for pre-order at Samsung’s official website. Although Samsung has not revealed the shipping dates as of now.

So, let us know your thoughts about the new M-series smart monitor from Samsung in the comments below. And stay tuned for further updates.