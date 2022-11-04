Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, the First 8K Ultrawide Monitor Teased

Samsung is prepping to introduce the new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor as a successor to the previous-gen Neo G9, which has now been teased. At AMD’s recent unveiling of the new Radeon 7900 GPU series, it was revealed that the Odyssey Neo G9 will arrive soon as the first 8K ultrawide gaming monitor. Check out the details below.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 to Arrive Soon

AMD’s presentation revealed that the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 will come with support for DisplayPort 2.1, which will enable the monitor to reach the 8K video mark. It is also suggested that the 8K resolution will be possible in horizontal orientation. So, vertical orientation may struggle. But, it should be much better than a 4K or a 5K display.

It could have a QLED Mini-LED display and support a high refresh rate. However, not much is known about Samsung’s upcoming gaming monitor but more like the specs and features should be out during CES 2023. To enable a high screen resolution and a high refresh rate, there will be support for AMD FreeSync too.

The price could be hefty, considering the presence of an 8K display. For reference, the Odyssey Neo G9 costs $,2,200 (~ Rs 1,81,000). Plus, to bring the most out of the 8K gaming monitor, one would have to use a high-end PC with either the new AMD Ryzen 7000 or Intel 13th Gen chips.

AMD has also thrown light on more high-resolution displays from Dell, Asus, Acer, and LG. with support for DisplayPort 2.1. These will launch in early 2023.

To recall, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 comes with a 49-inch curved 4K display with support for HDR10+, a 240Hz refresh rate, Quantum Matrix Technology, and more. There’s also support for G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro.