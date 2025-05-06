Home > News > Samsung May Skip a Version to Jump Straight to One UI 8 on Galaxy Watches

The past few months have left a big dent on Samsung due to the never-ending delays around One UI 7. While the Korean giant is finally rolling out the update, the delay may have caused a chain reaction, which could affect other products such as Galaxy Watches. The current latest version running on Galaxy Watch models is One UI 6 based on Wear OS 5, but a few reports suggest Samsung might skip the next number.

X user IposDev spotted strings that suggest Samsung will skip One UI 7 on Galaxy Watches. This might be intended to adhere to version syncing between their phones and watches. Not too long ago, it pushed One UI 6 Watch based on Android 14 to all its Wear OS smartwatches. And the strings suggest Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch will be based on Android 16.

Also Read: 10 Best Wear OS Smartwatches You Can Buy in 2025
Code strings with OS details version, and target wearos version
Image Credit: X/ IposDev

Answering to one of the comments on the post, the user also suggests One UI 8 watch could be based on Wear OS 6. Now, Google is yet to announce the next Wear OS version. So, it’s possible we may get a first glimpse in the upcoming Google I/O 2025 or the Android Show.

For those unaware, the Pixel Watches are currently running Android 15 based on Wear OS 5.1. A source told SamMobile that like One UI 7 which brought major UI changes to One UI on phones, the upcoming watch update could include lots of UI improvements.

Like each year, One UI 8 Watch Beta testing might commence soon if Samsung wants to minimize the delays. The first watches to be eligible for Beta will be Samsung’s now latest Galaxy Watch 7 series. We expect One UI 8 Watch to debut, with the Galaxy Watch 8 series coming later this year.

What are your expectations from One UI 8 Watch? What features would you like to see in Wear OS 6? Let us know in the comments.

