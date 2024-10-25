Wear OS 5 Rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Samsung has improved its software update game over the last few years, however, 2024 has been particularly slow for them. One UI 7 Beta was delayed and stable was pushed to January. Alas, the South Korean phone maker can mark one major release off their list as One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5 is now rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

First spotted by SamMobile, One UI 6 Watch is finally out of beta. The stable update is rolling out to Beta testers in the U.S. and Korea. Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic users around the globe should start seeing the update on their wearables.

The update is based on Wear OS 5, which is, in turn, based on Android 14. One UI 6 Watch should eventually also make its way to Watch 5 series and 4 series in the coming months.

For those unaware, the latest Galaxy Watch 7 series launched with One UI 6 Watch. Most of the features from the Galaxy Watch 7 series will make it to the Watch 6 series, including improved notification cards and Energy Score.

The new font and double-pinch action gestures make their way to the Watch 6 series. Moreover, as the Wear OS 5 update brings an improved watch face format, users should see an improvement in overall battery life.

Furthermore, one of the highlights of One UI 6 Watch is the AI integration which shows you personalized cards and sleep insights. Some of the minor yet significant features include workout routines, faster scrolling, universal gestures, and watch modes.

Google rolled out Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch 2 and 1 earlier this month but pulled it due to reports of watches becoming unresponsive after the update. This makes Samsung the first manufacturer to ship the Wear OS 5 update to its older watches.

Overall, the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch features a decent set of features and improvements, and we can’t wait to see what Google has in store for Wear OS 5.1 rumored to be released very soon. If you don’t see the update, you may need to wait.

Samsung’s phased rollout of the update usually takes a couple-odd days for it to reach your Galaxy Watch 6 device, depending on the region you live in. What are your thoughts on One UI 6 Watch or Wear OS in general? Let us know in the comments below.