Google Schedules a Surprise “Android Show” Event Before I/O 2025

Abubakar Mohammed
The Android Show Featured Image With Android Holding a Cinema Frame
Image Credit: Google
In Short
  • Google will hold a separate livestream for all Android-related announcements.
  • The livestream will be held on May 13, ahead of I/O, and will be hosted by Sameer Samat.
  • It's expected to contain Android 16-related announcements and all the upcoming ecosystem features.

Android made up for a significant part in previous Google I/O announcements, but that changed in I/O 2024 as Google barely even talked about it. That upset fans who were looking forward to Android 15-related announcements and developments. With its I/O 2025 around the corner, Google has scheduled an Android-only event which will be hosted before the I/O.

Google has announced that it will be holding a separate livestream event for Android ahead of Google I/O 2025. It’s called “The Android Show”, and it will be about all the new things and future developments coming to Android. The event will be held on May 13 at 10 AM PT and the President of the Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, will be hosting it.

I/O 2025, on the other hand, may still include some Android announcements. But we expect it to mostly focus on Gemini and other AI developments like Project Astra. Well, Android fans can at least sleep well knowing they won’t be left dry.

What’s new with Android has always been a huge part of Google I/O, and we know people are excited! That’s why we’re kicking off this year’s I/O season with a special deep-dive, The Android Show: I/O edition. We’ll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O, where we’ll have even more special announcements and surprises in store.

While this is a departure from when Android used to be the main highlight of I/O, things have changed rapidly over the past few years. In I/O 2024, the Android announcements included Scam Detection, Circle to Search, and others that were mostly related to AI.

Sameer also talks about a lot of “surprises” in the event. We do know that the event will focus on the upcoming Android 16 release and features, but we also expect Google to show off Android XR‘s integration with smartphones. And maybe a sneak peek of the upcoming Pixel 10 series?

If you’re looking forward to the I/O you can register here to set a reminder for the event. What are your expectations from the Google’s Android livestream? Let us know in the comments.

Abubakar Mohammed

