Here’s a First Look at the Redesigned Clock App Coming with Material Design 3

Android updates have remained quite boring for a while now, and that was the case with the upcoming Android 16. However, last week we learned that Google is working towards a big change for the UI, dubbed Material 3 Expressive, and now we have a glimpse of how this redesign will change the stock Clock app.

Thanks to the screenshots shared by Mystic Leaks, we get our first look at Google’s Clock app redesign on Android. As you can tell by the images, the app features a new font along with changes to the bottom toolbar. The Clock tab now says World Clock, and the Alarms page has received a major overhaul.

It has a new floating action button, which is squircle in shape and has been moved to the right. Creating an alarm or editing an existing one opens a sheet that ditches the analog clock time selected. It now features an elongated time selector, along with the rest of the options like Alarm name, Sound, Vibrate, Weather forecast, and Google Assistant Routine.

Image Credit: Mystic Leaks

The UI for Timers has undergone a similar change with elongated time selectors, and switches the play icon for a rounder rectangular “Start” button. The font is also thicker than it used to be. The Stopwatch tab also rids the circular appeal for a cubicle one, and honestly, I liked the last one more. The Bedtime mode, on the other hand, remains mostly similar to the current version for now.

Image Credit: Mystic Leaks

All these design changes look like a complete departure from what we have grown used to with Material U. And I know that this is a very early stage of development for the app, but I am not a fan of all the design inconsistencies I am seeing here. Shifting from a rounded layout to a boxy-bulky circular square motif is jarring. Plus, it takes up a lot of space, and doesn’t put it to good use.

As my editor pointed out as well, Google doesn’t seem to have a clear thought on whether they want circular, square, or straight elements. Sometimes their approach seems random at best, and this is what I feel about the Clock app redesign. But what are your thoughts on the new look of the Clock app? Let us know in the comments below.