Your Wear OS Watch Could Soon Get a Gemini Upgrade

wrist wearing Pixel Watch 3 released in 2024 with apps shown in grid
In Short
  • Gemini, Google's AI-powered chatbot, is showing signs of replacing Google Assistant on WearOS smartwatches.
  • The watch now shows the Gemini logo for the Assistant splash screen and in the recents menu.
  • Google has also quietly changed the naming of Google Assistant and now only refers to it as Digital Assistant.

Gemini has already taken over Android devices and now serves as the default voice assistant option, taking over Google Assistant. The AI-powered chatbot has already made its way to other non-smartphone Android devices, and it seems like Wear OS smartwatches are next to enjoy Gemini’s AI prowess.

The folks at Android Police spotted that when you bring up Google Assistant on a Pixel Watch or any other Wear OS smartwatch, you will see a second of splash screen showing the Assistant logo. Now this has been replaced with a Gemini logo. But it still triggers the same old Assistant. Similarly, when you head to the recent page, you can spot the Gemini icon instead of Google Assistant with the label “Digital Assistant” next to it.

Gemini Splash Screen and recents icon in WearOS
Digital Assistant is now what Google Assistant is referred to as on Wear OS after the latest version 1.18 update. And it seems like a placeholder name until Gemini shows up. The icon also appears to be a placeholder, since it features multiple blue sparkles instead of a single large one.

We recently spotted a Gemini logo on the Pixel Watch appearing for smart replies while on a call. That could’ve been yet another teaser for the AI assistant’s imminent arrival.

Google Phone Gemini icon on call screen

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, has already discussed their plans on expanding Gemini in the Q1 2025 earnings call. He reiterated, “later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches“. So it is only a matter of time, and I expect it could be here after a couple of updates. So you won’t even have to wait that long, either.

