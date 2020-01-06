Alongside the myriad of smart TVs, especially the true bezel-less 8K QLED TV, Samsung also took the wraps off its new high-end soundbars. The show-stealer is the new Q800T soundbar and it comes with a number of attractive features, including Dolby Atmos and Symphony audio technology.

The Q800T is the company’s flagship soundbar being shown off at CES 2020. It’s a 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos-supported speaker with 8 speakers on board including 2 upward-firing ones. The speaker should work phenomenally well standalone but is designed to be paired with Samsung’s high-end TV lineup.

One of the standout features of Samsung’s new soundbar is the new audio technology called Samsung Symphony. It enables the soundbar to use the company’s newest 8K smart TV’s built-in speakers as additional audio channels to boost the audio experience. Samsung, in its official blog post, mentions that “Q-Symphony pairs the audio from both devices together to create a dynamic and multi-dimensional soundscape.”

The Q800T also incorporates Samsung’s proprietary Acoustic Beam technology, which is known to use an array of holes in the speaker to provide a more accurate soundstage. Basically, the company is looking to offer you the perfect cinematic experience when linked with its own QLED TVs.

Apart from the Q800T, Samsung has also unveiled new S-series and entry-level T-series soundbars. While the S60 is a 4.0 channel single soundbar (packed with front-firing and side-firing drivers) designed for music listeners, Samsung intends to offer a wide feature set with the T-series soundbars. The latter includes DTS Virtual X for a louder output, a gaming mode that senses when you are connected to a console to automatically adjust your audio experience, and more.

Samsung has unveiled an impressive soundbar lineup to complement its newest 8K TVs, but the price and availability details are still unknown. Stay tuned for more live coverage from the CES 2020 show floor.