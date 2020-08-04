Samsung India has announced a bunch of offers for the Indian Independence Day. The company is offering exclusive discounts and offers on its range of televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, and more.

The offers are valid till August 31, 2020, and you can avail things like cashbacks, easy EMIs, along with bundled deals and more.

If you’re looking to buy a new smart TV for your home, this sale is a good idea for you. Samsung has announced that customers who buy a Samsung QLED 8K TV will get a Galaxy S20+ along with it. Moreover, Samsung is offering a 10 year screen burn in warranty, and 3 year warranty on panels for QLED TVs.

On the other hand, if you’re buying a smart TV from Samsung, you can get a cashback of up to ₹9,000 along with easy EMIs as low as ₹990. For people buying 43 inch and larger models, Samsung is also offering one EMI off. Plus, you get one month free Zee5 subscription, and 30% discount on Zee5 premium packs.

There are also interesting offers on refrigerators. Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerators will have a Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth ₹37,999. Moreover, you can avail up to 15% cashback and easy EMI options as low as ₹990. Similar to TVs, if you buy a refrigerator over 300L capacity, you can get one EMI off.

The refrigerators come with 10 year warranty on the digital inverter compressor. Washing machines, on the other hand will come with 12 year warranty on their motor, and 30 year warranty on the machine.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India was quoted as saying “Festive season is the time when consumers upgrade to newer and smarter technologies to reimagine their homes. Being a consumer centric brand, our focus is to deliver unparalleled technology for our consumers. Samsung is committed to deliver the best products and our latest offers come with guaranteed benefits on a wide range of products across price points. With consumers seeking value proposition, we are confident these unique offers will meet their expectations and enrich their lives with meaningful innovation.”