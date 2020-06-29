Samsung signed up global superstars BTS as their brand ambassador earlier this year. This partnership led to the launch of the BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ earlier this month. Now, the Korean giant has decided to bring the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to India at the start of next month.

The official Samsung India account put up a video on Twitter this afternoon, teasing the launch of Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in the country. The caption below gives away most of the details. The special edition Galaxy S20+ will be up for pre-order from 1st July (i.e day after tomorrow) and will be available in the ‘Haze Purple’ color.

It’s the purple color that stands for adoration and affection, which binds BTS and the fanbase ARMY together. Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, for those unaware, not just comes with a custom paint job. Instead, you will find the BTS logo, along with the Samsung logo, at the bottom on the rear. A purple heart on the camera bump and customized software – complete with BTS themes and logos round up the special edition feel.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition in the US earlier this week but there’s currently no word on whether they will be made available in India or not. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, on the other hand, will include the same internals as the standard Galaxy S20+. You will also get a special edition box, an exclusive BTS photo card, and BTS stickers bundled with the handset.

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Price & Availability

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition went up for pre-order with a retail price tag of $1250 in the US. This means you might have to shell out close to Rs. 1 lakh (around Rs. 94,400) to grab this custom Galaxy S20+ variant in India.