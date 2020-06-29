Samsung signed up global superstars BTS as their brand ambassador earlier this year. This partnership led to the launch of the BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ earlier this month. Now, the Korean giant has decided to bring the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition to India at the start of next month.

The official Samsung India account put up a video on Twitter this afternoon, teasing the launch of Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in the country. The caption below gives away most of the details. The special edition Galaxy S20+ will be up for pre-order from 1st July (i.e day after tomorrow) and will be available in the ‘Haze Purple’ color.

Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days. Pre-booking starts on 1st July. TnC apply.

Know more about the #GalaxyS20Series: https://t.co/HBW9qSM85N#Samsung pic.twitter.com/zwrzBDbCdY — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) June 29, 2020

It’s the purple color that stands for adoration and affection, which binds BTS and the fanbase ARMY together. Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, for those unaware, not just comes with a custom paint job. Instead, you will find the BTS logo, along with the Samsung logo, at the bottom on the rear. A purple heart on the camera bump and customized software – complete with BTS themes and logos round up the special edition feel.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition in the US earlier this week but there’s currently no word on whether they will be made available in India or not. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, on the other hand, will include the same internals as the standard Galaxy S20+. You will also get a special edition box, an exclusive BTS photo card, and BTS stickers bundled with the handset.

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Price & Availability

Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition went up for pre-order with a retail price tag of $1250 in the US. This means you might have to shell out close to Rs. 1 lakh (around Rs. 94,400) to grab this custom Galaxy S20+ variant in India.