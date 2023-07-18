Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Renders Appear Online Yet Again; Check out the Details!

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event is expected to see the unveiling of the next-gen Galaxy Watch 6 series alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable smartphones. However ahead of the event, we have received our second high-quality render of the much-awaited Galaxy Watch 6 lineup. Check out the details here!

Galaxy Watch 6 Lineup Appears Online In Full Glory!

This time around, the leak comes from renowned tipster SnoopyTech (via Android Authority). If you can recall, the Galaxy Watch Series 6 lineup was earlier leaked by the German tech publication WinFuture. Based on the leaked images, it appears that the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic have both surfaced online.

The Galaxy Watch 6 has been revealed in a 40mm and a 44mm variant. Both variants appear to be compact with thinner uniform bezels. Both the front display and the back glass are expected to have Saphire crystal protection.

Apart from this, the right side of the mid-frame will have the usual back button and the home button. Seems like you will be able to purchase the watch with a pin-buckle silicon strap option in crème and a light blue color option. Additionally, the new Samsung smartwatch could be water resistant up to 5ATM and will come with GPS support. There will be a Wi-Fi-only variant and a Wi-Fi+LTE variant.

Source: Android Authority/SnoopyTech

Now coming to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the device has been leaked in a 43mm and a 47mm variant. The Classic Edition of the smartwatch seems to be bringing back the much-requested rotating crown. Apart from this, the watch also sports slimmer symmetrical bezels. Both the display and back will have Saphire Crystal protection along with water resistance up to 5ATM. There will be support for GPS, Wi-Fi, and LTE. You will be able to purchase the smartwatch with a stitched pin-buckle silicon strap option in black color option.

Apart from these details, based on early rumors, both watches are expected to come infused with a plethora of fitness and wellness features, including the ability to record irregular heartbeats. It will also come with several software enhancements and battery improvements. This will be made possible via WearOS 4. In terms of the processor, expect to see the Samsung Exynos W930 chipset.

All in all, with the official launch event just around the corner, it is best to hold our horses and keep our expectations realistic. We will be sure to bring the latest updates your way as and when we receive them. So, stay tuned with us and comment down your thoughts on the latest set of leaks below.

Featured Image Credit: Android Authority/SnoopyTech