Galaxy S25 Ultra Hands-On Leak Reveals Rounded Edges, OneUI 7.0 Onboard

Samsung’s Galaxy S series is probably the most anticipated Android phone every year, and now that the S25 series is nearing its release, leaks have started popping up online. A new leak has surfaced on the web, giving us an early hands-on look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra, showing off the phone and its interface.

The video, shared on Reddit by a now-deleted account, mislabelled it as “S24 Ultra definitely”. However, it was clear that it wasn’t the current Samsung flagship but an upcoming one. Trusted tipster Ice Universe later confirmed (via X) that the leak is indeed of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can take a look at the leaked video below.

The video doesn’t give away a lot, but it’s clear that Samsung is switching things up a bit. For starters, the sharp corners are gone for good, replaced with more rounded sides. The sides are also flatter, like the base S24 devices. I am not 100% on board with this change. That is because flat edges just make it uncomfortable to hold such a large device.

Image Credit: Reddit (Screenshot by: Ajaay Srinivasan/ Beebom)

The camera bumps also get a new look. If you look closely, you will notice they are familiar to the ones we saw with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. Besides that, we get a minor glimpse of the new One UI 7.0 status bar with the oval battery icon.

The phone could come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with a titanium alloy frame, a 6.86″ QHD flat 120Hz AMOLED display, a 5000mAh battery capacity, and OneUI 7 based on Android 15.

This is just the start, we’ll get to see even more leaks later down the line as we inch closer to its release. The Galaxy S25 series is set to debut sometime in January. So there are still a couple of months till the phone comes out. What are your thoughts about these changes? Do you think these design changes are substantial enough? Or do you need to get a better look before you make up your mind on buying the device? Let us know in the comments below.