Samsung Won’t Be Rebranding Its Exynos Chips After All

Samsung Exynos is the company’s own mobile SoC product line, and many of its latest phones are powered by them. For example, the latest Galaxy S23 FE is powered by an Exynos 2200 (4nm) processor. We have even heard rumors of Exynos 2400 being planned for the upcoming S24 lineup.

Now, a fresh rumor came recently from the X user (formerly Twitter) @OreXda. It was claimed that Samsung is saying goodbye to the Exynos branding. The leakster pointed towards Exynos processors, soon to become renamed as ‘Dream Chip‘ instead. This was also covered extensively by various media fraternities. Samsung Exynos Chip Rebranding Rumor

However, it now looks like this rumor has been shot down completely. Android Authority has directly asked the Samsung Semiconductor company regarding this, and they have confirmed that this “rumor on rebranding is not true.” Moreover, it has been stated by Android Authority that the tipster @OreXda on X (formerly Twitter) does not have a credible track record of leaks.

The rumor on rebranding is not true. For your reference, the mentioned brand name [Dream – ed] is simply an internal project name – Samsung Semiconductor via Android Authority

Given this major rumor of an upcoming rebrand to Exynos processors, the media fraternity reached out to Samsung to gain clarity on the situation. On top of the earlier response, Android Authority questioned Samsung a second time on whether or not “all rebranding rumors were false.”

To this, Samsung Semiconductor wrote in another response that “All rumors regarding rebranding are not true.” This closes the chapter on all rebranding rumors for Exynos processors – it is confirmed that no plans for rebranding are in place. Basically, ‘Dream’ or ‘Dream Chip’ were simply internal project names used by Samsung during the development of Exynos processors. The current branding will remain intact.

What are your thoughts on Samsung Exynos chips? Do you think a rebranding is warranted since, after all, it has been so many years? Let us know in the comments below.