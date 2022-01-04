Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Finally Goes Official; Starts at $699

Samsung’s second-generation S-series “Fan Edition” smartphone, lovingly called the Galaxy S21 FE, is finally here. The device, which has been leaked several times in the past, is an affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 and a successor to last year’s Galaxy S20 FE. It is aimed to bring the Galaxy S-series’ premium features at a relatively affordable price point. Here are the details.

Galaxy S21 FE: Specs and Features

The Galaxy S21 FE, as rumored previously, comes with a Galaxy S21-like design with a vertical rear camera hump that blends into the matte-finished back panel. However, it goes for a plastic build for the obvious cost-cutting reasons. It comes in four colors, namely Olive, Lavender, White, and Graphite. Upfront, there is a center-placed punch-hole screen.

The screen spans 6.4-inch and supports a Full HD+ screen resolution. It is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that gets up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and comes in three RAM + storage configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

As for the cameras, there are three at the back, including a 12MP primary snapper with OIS and dual-pixel AF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an FoV of 123-degrees, and an 8MP telephoto lens with support for up to 30x Space Zoom. The front camera stands at 32MP. This is pretty much similar to its predecessor from last year. There are various camera features at our disposal, including, Night mode, AI Face Restoration, dual-video recording, and more.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare functionality. It runs Samsung One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box, which is a first for a Samsung phone.

There’s support for 5G (of course), an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 water and dust resistance, Samsung Pay with NFC, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE starts at $699 (around Rs 52,139), which is similar to the Galaxy S20 FE price when it was launched. It will be available to buy, starting January 11, but the date of availability will differ for different markets. There’s no word on its availability in India just yet, but we can expect it to launch here soon.

Are you going to buy the new Galaxy S21 FE 5G? Let us know in the comments below!