Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Finally Makes Its Entry

Samsung has been in the news for its new ‘Fan Edition’ smartphone and putting rumors to rest, it has finally launched it. The new Galaxy S23 FE succeeds the Galaxy S21 FE (which recently got a new variant) from last year and comes with several upgrades like the new Exynos 2200 chipset, a tweaked design, and more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Galaxy S23 FE: Specs and Features

The Galaxy S23 FE has turned out to be a lookalike of the Galaxy S23 and features three cameras arranged vertically at the back. It has an aluminum frame and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at both the front and the back. The front has a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with slim bezels. It is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with support for an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, a Full HD+ screen resolution, and HDR10+.

The camera department houses a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The front camera is rated at 10MP. There are camera features like the Pro mode, the Camera Assistant app, AI-based editing tools, and more.

Under the hood, there’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset based on the 4nm process. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S23 FE gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It’s a little disappointing to see Samsung lower than the charging speed (the Galaxy S23 supports 45W fast charging), though. It runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. Samsung promises four years of software updates and 5 years of security patches.

Additional details include stereo speakers, wireless charging support, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Samsung Knox, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE starts at $599 (~ Rs 49,800), as rumored previously. It will be up for grabs, starting October 26 in the US. It comes in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Purple colorways. You can also get special colors of the S23 FE just for you via the Samsung website.

However, there’s no word on its price in India but details will be out tomorrow. So, stay tuned for that!