Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 flagship lineup next week. We already know almost everything about the upcoming three devices – Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. And now, with the Galaxy Unpacked event only a week away, Samsung has opened up pre-orders for users in India.

The Korean giant requires you to pay Rs. 2,000 upfront to grab a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which is like your pre-reservation ticket for the Galaxy S21 series. You will be able to redeem this VIP Pass at the time of purchase. The Rs. 2,000 token money will be deducted from the total bill amount.

What is the benefit of pre-ordering the Galaxy S21? Those who pre-order the device will get first access to the sale and priority delivery. Samsung is also throwing in a clear case worth Rs. 3,849 into the mix (for free!) with the pre-orders. You can pre-reserve a device until the launch next week.

You can head to this link to pre-order your Galaxy S21 smartphone. You don’t have to choose the variant you want to get right away. You can take your pick after the launch event on 14th January. If at any point in time, you feel like you do not want to get the Galaxy S21 then you can get a 100% refund. Sweet, right?

As for the Galaxy S21 lineup, Samsung will include tall punch-hole AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipsets, triple cameras on the standard and S21 Plus variant, and more. The S21 Ultra will include a massive quad-camera system and S Pen support. You will get up to a 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast-charging support. If you appreciate Samsung’s pastel wallpapers, you can get the S21 wallpapers right here.