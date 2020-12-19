Samsung has yet again failed to keep its upcoming flagship smartphone under wraps. The barrage of Galaxy S21 leaks this week has been crazy. There’s not much left to the imagination now. We’ve already seen official renders, specifications, and even hands-on videos comparing the Galaxy S21+ to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. And now, the official Galaxy S21 wallpapers have found their way online as well.

If you’re someone who likes to jazz up your Android homescreen, then you would love to give it a Galaxy S21 feel with these pastel-colored wallpapers. The leak comes from a Twitter user, named Rydah, who shared the wallpapers on his personal website.

While it is not a reputable or known leakster, these wallpapers are unmistakably from Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. We have already seen a couple of these in leaked renders. You can see some of the wallpapers attached below:

If you want to use Galaxy S21 wallpapers on your smartphone, you can download the high-res files via this Google Drive link. If that link doesn’t work, we have reuploaded the said wallpapers to our Google Drive as well. So, here’s a backup link to download these cool new wallpapers. I quite like the red and yellow pastel streaks in the Galaxy S21 Ultra wallpapers (shown in the second column).

Apart from the official wallpapers, the European pricing for the Galaxy S21 series has also surfaced online today. The Galaxy S21 will be priced starting at 849 euros (~Rs. 76,600) whereas the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra will cost 1049 euros (~Rs. 94,700) and 1399 euros (~Rs. 1,26,250) respectively. Samsung will take the wraps off its latest flagship lineup on 14th January, with the Exynos 2100 chipset set to go official couple of days prior to launch day.

Featured Image Courtesy: @evleaks/ Voice