Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Now Up for Pre-Orders in India

Samsung finally introduced the Galaxy S21 FE ahead of CES 2022 earlier this week, however, there’s no word on when it will reach India. Well, as it turns out, the Galaxy S21 FE India launch will happen soon as the Galaxy S20 FE successor is now available for pre-registration in the country. If you are interested, here’s all you need to know.

How to Pre-Book Galaxy S2 FE in India?

The Galaxy S21 FE pre-bookings are now live in India. Interested buyers can head to Samsung’s Indian website and pay Rs 999 to pre-book it. This will provide them with the Pre-reserve VIP pass.

There are two benefits of buying the pass: first, people who pre-book will be amongst the first few to get their hands on the new Samsung phone, and second, they will get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for free. The SmartTag otherwise retails at Rs 2,699.

Additionally, the pre-booking fee will be deducted from the final payment that will be made post the Galaxy S21 FE is purchased. Moreover, the device will likely be exclusive to Amazon India as a dedicated landing page with the complete specs of the device is now live.

To recall, the Galaxy S21 FE resembles the Galaxy S21 in terms of the design but differs in the build quality for it is made up of plastic. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset globally (Exynos 2100 expected in India) and comes in three configurations: 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB.

There are three rear cameras: a 12MP main camera with OIS and dual-pixel AF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera stands at 32MP. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, 10W wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare reverse charging. It runs Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.0 on top.

The S21 FE gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, Samsung Pay with NFC, IP68 water and dust resistance, and more. There’s no word on its price but we expect it to fall under Rs 50,000 in India. Since the availability details are still hidden, stay tuned for more information.