Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Launched in India; Check out the Details

After recently launching the affordable Galaxy F14 5G phone in India, Samsung has now introduced another 5G phone, the Galaxy M14 in the country. The phone comes with a 90Hz display, a big 6,000mAh battery, and more. It is essentially a rebadged Galaxy F14 5G. Read on to know the price, features, and more.

Galaxy M14 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy M14 5G has a generic design, which includes vertically-placed rear cameras and a waterdrop notch. Although, it would be nice if Samsung, or any brand for that matter moves away from this old design. It comes in Smoky Teal, Berry Blue, and Icy Silver colors.

The front has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1330 processor, much like the Galaxy F14 5G. There’s support for up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with the ability to expand the storage by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The camera department includes a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie shooter. The big 6,000mAh battery comes with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M14 5G runs Android 13-based One UI Core 5.1. It will get 2 years of major updates and 4 years of security updates.

Other details include support for 13 5G bands, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the Voice Focus feature to eliminate background noises during calls. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is priced at an introductory price of Rs 13,490 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs 14,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The sale will start on April 21 via Amazon and the company’s website. It can also be bought via offline stores.