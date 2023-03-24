Samsung Launches a New Affordable 5G Phone in India

As revealed earlier, Samsung has launched a new affordable 5G smartphone, the Galaxy F14 5G in India. This has become a part of the company’s Galaxy F series and comes with features like RAM Plus, a huge 6,000mAh battery, and more. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more below.

Galaxy F14 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy F14 5G features dual rear cameras, including a 50MP main snapper and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie shooter (inside the waterdrop notch) stands at 13MP. Upfront, there’s a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer for protection.

Under the hood, it’s the Exynos 1330 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM can be further expanded by up to 12GB. There’s a 6,000mAh battery on board, which comes with 25W fast charging.

It runs One UI Core 5.1 based on Android 13 and is claimed to get two major updates and four security updates. Additional details include support for 13 5G bands, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button, USB Type-C, Bluetooth version 5.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS, among other things.

The Galaxy F14 5G also brings along support for Samsung Wallet and the Voice Focus feature for interruption-free calls. It comes in OMG Black, GOAT Green, and BAE purple colorways.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs 14,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart and the company’s online store, starting March 30.

You can also expect it to be available via select retail stores. So, will you go for the new budget Samsung Galaxy F14 5G phone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.