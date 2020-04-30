Samsung is looking to perk-up its entry-level lineup with the launch of a new M-series smartphone. Galaxy M01 was first spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) website earlier last month. And now, it has made an appearance on the Google Play Console, giving us a quick look at some of the key specifications.

As you can see in the screenshot below, Galaxy M01 will feature a display with an HD (720 x 1520) resolution. It will boast a waterdrop notch and quite a thick chin. Google Play Console also reveals that the Snapdragon 439 chipset (already found on the Redmi 8A Dual) will run the show under the hood.

The chipset will be coupled with at least 3GB of RAM, as per the listing. Whereas the rumors suggest that it will have at least 32GB of built-in storage. You will also find a microSD card for storage expansion, along with dual-SIM capability.

Galaxy M01 runs Android 10, as per the listing, which means it should be backed by Samsung’s OneUI 2.0 skin. Nothing else has been revealed about the device just yet. But, it’s rumored to sport a dual-camera system and a massive battery – as is expected from Samsung entry-level offerings. It will be available to buy in at least 3 color variants – blue, black, and red.

There is currently no official word on the launch of the Galaxy M31. But, it’s imminent and should happen in the next few weeks. So, stay tuned for more information.