After launching the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A-series devices in India, Samsung has launched two new F-series devices in the country today. The company unveiled the Galaxy F12 and the Galaxy F02s, and here is everything you need to know about these budget-centric smartphones from Samsung.

Galaxy F12 and F02s: Key Specs and Features

Galaxy F12

Starting with the new Galaxy F12, we saw reports about the device back in 2020. It is essentially a rebranded Galaxy M12 that Samsung launched recently in India.

The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch design which Samsung calls an Infinity-V display. It supports a 90Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection on top.

Coming to the cameras, the Galaxy F12 packs a quad-camera array at the back. This includes a primary 48MP ISOCELL GM2 sensor. Apart from that, the camera setup includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. There is also an 8MP selfie snapper housed inside the waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, the Galaxy F12 packs the same Exynos 850 SoC that powers the Galaxy M12. However, unlike the M12 that comes with up to 6GB of RAM, the F12 packs 4GB of RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot).

Much like the Galaxy M12, the Galaxy F12 also packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via the USB-C port. The device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device runs the Android 11-based Samsung OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box. It comes in three color options – Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black.

Galaxy F02s

Coming to the Galaxy F02s, the device is a rebranded Galaxy M02s which Samsung unveiled earlier this year. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. Although it comes with a lower screen refresh rate of 60Hz, the F02s boasts the same Infinity-V design.

There is a triple-camera setup on the plastic back panel. This includes a 13MP primary lens and a couple of 2MP sensors for depth info and macro shots. The waterdrop notch on the front includes a 5MP selfie shooter. Unfortunately, the Galaxy F02s does not include an ultra-wide lens to take advantage of.

Coming to the internals, Galaxy F02s packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot). Moreover, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support inside to power the components.

Now, unlike the previous F12, the budget-centric F02s runs Samsung’s OneUI based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. It comes in three color variants – Diamond Blue, Diamond White, and Diamond Black.

Price and Availability

Samsung launched both the Galaxy F12 and the F02s in India today and here are the prices and availability details for both devices:

Samsung Galaxy F12: 4GB + 64GB – Rs 10,999 4GB + 128GB – Rs 11,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s: 3GB + 32GB – Rs 8,999 4GB + 64GB – Rs 9,999



Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available to buy from April 12 and the sale starts at 12 PM on Flipkart and Samsung’s online store. On the other hand, the Galaxy F02s will be available to buy on April 9 in the country.