Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Introduced in India; Starts at Rs 18,999

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy F34 affordable 5G smartphone in India, as expected, thus, expanding its popular budget series in the country. This one is a lot like the Galaxy M34 5G and comes with highlights like a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP cameras, and more. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy F34 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy F34 5G looks like any other Samsung phone and features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. It comes with a Full HD+ resolution and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The camera department consists of a 50MP primary snapper with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter too. You can try a number of camera features like the No Shake Cam mode, Single Take, Auto Night mode, several fun filters, 4K video recording, and much more.

Under the hood, you get the 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset, much like the Galaxy M34 5G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s the RAM Plus feature too, which can provide you with extra RAM and a memory card slot for up to 1TB of storage.

The Galaxy F34 5G has a big 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and will be getting the customary 4 years of major updates and 5 years of security updates, which is a pretty good thing.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, and more. Additionally, the F34 5G supports 11 5G bands, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Wallet, Samsung Knox, and Voice Focus for clearer calls without any disruptions, among others. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner too.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The phone is now up for pre-order via Flipkart and the company’s website. You can also get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the use of an HDFC or ICICI Bank card or up to Rs 2,000 off as an exchange bonus. You can also avail of a no-cost EMI option.

The Galaxy F34 5G is available in Electric Black and Mystic Green colorways.

