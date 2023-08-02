Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launch Confirmed for India; Check out the Details!

Samsung has been quite consistent when it gets to launching smartphones in India in the budget and midrange segments. With the majority of consumers mostly concentrated within these two sub-categories in India, it only makes sense for the South Korean tech giant to bring competitive and lucrative smartphone offerings. And to keep this trend intact, Samsung has officially revealed that the new Galaxy F34 5G is launching soon. Here’s when!

As per the official Samsung website listing and a now-live Flipkart microsite, the new midrange offering from Samsung, the Galaxy F34 5G is set for August 7. Along with this, it has also been revealed that the smartphone will be priced between Rs 16,000 and Rs 17,000.

The device is confirmed to arrive in dark green and black color options. Additionally, Samsung has also revealed some of the highlighting specifications of the Galaxy F34 5G smartphone. The smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The display will have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Galaxy F34 will feature a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Samsung is calling this the No Shake Cam. The 50MP lens will support Fun filets, Night Photography, and Single Take shots. The device is also set to feature a 6,000mAh battery that Samsung claims can last you for up to 2 days. Expect the device to run Samsung One UI 5.1.1 based on Android 13.

Judging by the revealed specifications so far, the Galaxy F34 5G appears to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Galaxy M34 5G smartphone. The device has been launched at a starting price of Rs 17,999.

Given that both the devices have quite a lot in common specifications wise as well as looks wise, it will be interesting to see what changes Samsung brings to the device and how will it differentiate itself from the Galaxy M34. We will update you with all the details once the phone launches So, comment down your thoughts on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone below.