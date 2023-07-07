Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Keeps the Trend of a 6,000mAh Battery Alive!

Samsung has launched a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M34 in India. This one carries very generic specs we can easily find on a sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone these days. But what’s attractive about the phone, is Samsung’s aim to continue providing a massive 6,000mAh battery, which can be found on a select few and those are mainly from Samsung. Let’s look into the details about the phone below.

Galaxy M34 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy M34 5G looks like any other currently available Samsung phone and comes in Prism Silver, Midnight Blue, and Waterfall Blue colorways. There’s a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution. You can expect the viewing experience to be nice but the waterdrop notch can stick out like a sore thumb.

Under the hood, there’s the Exynos 1280 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (up to 16GB of RAM with RAM Plus can be enabled too). The 6,000mAh battery comes with support for 25W fast charging, which has become a standard for Samsung. It won’t give you the speeds of what Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more have to offer but should result in something decent. And, the big battery is sure to last you a while too.

The camera department has a 50MP primary shooter with support for OIS, which is another highlight of the Galaxy M34 5G. This is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The front has a 13MP selfie camera. There are features like a night mode, Monster Shot 2.0 for multiple takes, Fun mode, and more.

The Galaxy M34 5G runs Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 and will be getting four years of major updates and five years of security ones, which is a great thing for a budget phone. Other details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Samsung Knox, Samsung Wallet, noise reduction during calls, dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 18,999 (8GB+!28GB). It will be up for grabs as part of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, starting July 15.