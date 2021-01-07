After Xiaomi and Realme, Korean giant Samsung has also unveiled its first smartphone of 2021 today. The company took the wraps off Galaxy M02s, which it had been teasing for quite some time. It is a successor to the Galaxy M01s and features Snapdragon 450 SoC, triple cameras, a massive battery, and more.

Galaxy M02s Specifications

Galaxy M02s features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1560 x 720-pixel resolution. It has a thick bottom bezel and an Infinity-V cutout, which packs a 5MP selfie sensor, at the top. The rear panel is made out of plastic and boasts a matte finish. There is no physical fingerprint sensor onboard, which is quite disappointing at this price point.

Ad for the optics, the triple camera array on the rear includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera. Sadly, you do not get a lot of versatility as there is no ultra-wide lens onboard. Galaxy M02s is powered by the Snapdragon 450 chipset. It is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card).

Galaxy M02s also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device runs OneUI based on Android 10 (also disappointing) and boasts the essential connectivity options.

Price and Availability

The 3GB+32GB base variant of the Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs. 8,999 whereas the higher-end 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,999 in India. The smartphone will be available in three color variants – Blue, Red, and Black.

Samsung did not reveal the availability details for the Galaxy M02s at the unveiling. It will go on sale soon, exclusively on Amazon India and Samsung’s online store.