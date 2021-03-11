Samsung has launched a new budget-centric M-series in India today. The Galaxy M12 has gone official with a 90Hz display, Exynos chipset, 48MP quad-camera, and more. It is priced quite affordably and competes against the likes of Redmi 9 Power, Realme 7i, Moto G30, and other Chinese phone makers in its price bracket.

Price and Availability

Galaxy M12 is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant while the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,499 in India. You can get Rs. 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit/ debit card and EMI transactions.

The device goes on sale starting from 18th March on Samsung Shop, Amazon India, and offline stores. It will be available in three color variants – black, blue, and white.

Galaxy M12: Specifications

Starting off with the looks, the smartphone has a new haze and matte design on the back panel. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 48MP quad rear-camera, and a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V LCD display on the front. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, 1600 x 720-pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass protection.

The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP selfie camera. The square camera module on the rear packs a primary 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M12 is powered by the 8nm-based Exynos 850 chipset. You will find up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of built-in storage. The storage here is expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card. The device runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

The device also comes equipped with a humongous 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. You also have a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n to round up the connectivity options.