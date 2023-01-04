Samsung Galaxy F04 Launched in India at Under Rs 8,000

As revealed previously, Samsung has now launched the new Galaxy F04 in India. The entry-level phone is similar to the recently introduced Galaxy M04 with a different branding. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Galaxy F04: Specs and Features

The Samsung Galaxy F04 has a Gloss design, which resembles the Galaxy M04; it has dual rear cameras arranged vertically and comes in Jade Purple and Opal Green colorways.

There’s a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the phone gets the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The RAM can go up to 8GB with the RAM Plus virtual RAM option. The storage can also be expanded by up to 1TB.

The camera department includes a 13MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter stands at 5MP. There are camera features like portrait mode, hyper-lapse, autofocus, food mode, and more. The Galaxy F04 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It runs Android 12 Go Edition with One UI on top. Samsung promises up to 2 years of major Android updates.

Other details include dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, facial recognition, FM radio, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy F04 is priced at Rs 7,499 as part of the introductory offer. Once this ends, it will retail at Rs 9,499. The device competes with the likes of the recently introduced Poco C50, the Realme C30s, and more. The sale will start on January 12 on Flipkart.

Interested buyers can get the no-cost EMI option, a 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card, and Rs 1,000 off on an ICICI Bank credit card.