Poco C50 with Android 12 Go Launched in India; Check out the Details!

As revealed yesterday, Poco has finally launched the Poco C50 in India. The new entry-level Poco phone is nothing but a rebadged version of the Redmi A1+, which launched in India a few months ago. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Poco C50: Specs and Features

The Poco C50 is a lot like the Redmi A1+. It has the same leather-like finish at the back and a square-shaped camera bump. It also includes a fingerprint scanner at the back. There are two color options to choose from; Country Green and Royal Blue.

The phone has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The camera department includes 8MP dual AI cameras and a 5MP selfie shooter. There’s support for camera features like Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Tilt Shift Mode, and more. The Poco C50 gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The phone runs Android 12 Go Edition.

Additional details include a single speaker, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth version 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The Poco C50 is priced at Rs 6,499 for the 2GB+32GB model (Rs 6,249, launch day price) and Rs 7,299 for the 3GB+32GB variant (Rs 6,999, launch day price). It will be available for purchase via Flipkart, starting January 10.

There’s the option to avail of no-cost EMI and 5% cashback on the use of Flipkart’s Axis Bank card.