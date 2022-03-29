Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and A73 5G Now Official in India

Samsung is rapidly expanding its Galaxy A series in India, and as a result, the company has introduced the Galaxy A33 5G and the Galaxy A73 5G in the country. The phones were recently introduced globally. These two Galaxy A-series phones join the recently launched Galaxy A53 5G, the Galaxy A13, and the Galaxy A23. Here’s a look at the details.

Galaxy A73 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with an Ambient Edge design with vertically-arranged rear cameras and an Infinity-O display. This is also seen on the Galaxy A53 and even the Galaxy A33.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 800 nits. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has two RAM+storage options: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB with support for expandable storage (up to 1TB). You also get RAM Plus support for RAM expansion up to 16GB.

The Galaxy A73 includes four rear cameras: a 108MP main snapper with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera at the front stands at 32MP. There’s support for cool camera features like the Object Eraser, AI Photo Remaster, Portrait mode, and more.

There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The A73 5G runs One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, has IP67 certification, and comes with Samsung Knox, up to 4 years of software updates, stereo speakers, and more.

Galaxy A33 5G: Specs and Features

As revealed previously, it looks similar to the Galaxy A73 but gets a slightly smaller 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen. The display supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the latest Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The camera department is different too. It houses a 48MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s support for features like Object Eraser, AI Photo Remaster, and more. The Galaxy A33 sports a 13MP selfie shooter.

Much like the Galaxy A73, the Galaxy A33 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, Android 12, stereo speakers, IP67 water and dust resistance, 4 years of software updates, and more.

Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G comes in Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White color variants. While the Galaxy A33 5G has Peach, Blue, Black and White colorways. Both devices will be up for pre-orders in India soon. However, the company hasn’t revealed the price and availability details for India as of now. We will keep you updated on this, so stay tuned.