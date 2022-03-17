Samsung Launches Galaxy A33 5G and A53 5G with Exynos 1280, 4 Years of OS Updates

As announced, Samsung just held its Galaxy A Event, which is the company’s second major event of 2022, and launched two new Galaxy A phones: the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A53 5G. These two come with a stylish design, OIS support, and loads of attractive features. Here’s a look at the specs and features of these phones.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Specs and Features

Samsung Galaxy A33 has an attractive look and features the Ambient Edge design. This includes a rectangular rear camera bump smoothly blended into the rear panel. The device has recycled post-consumer materials (PCM) for the side buttons and a SIM card tray as Samsung’s eco-friendly initiative.

There’s also an Infinity-U display. The display panel spans 6.4-inches, is Super AMOLED in nature, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the newly-introduced octa-core 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While supporting expandable storage (up to 1TB), the phone also supports RAM Plus for extended RAM.

The cameras are another highlight of the phone. Galaxy A33 5G includes a 48MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 32MP. The device packs support for the VDIS tech for sharp and crisp shots, AI Portrait mode, improved Night mode, a Fun mode for AR filters, Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, and more.

The A33 promises a 2-day battery life with a 5.000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. The device runs One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. Samsung promises up to 4 years of software updates and up to 5 years of security updates.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, Samsung Knox, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A53 5G is similar to the Galaxy A33, except for a few changes. It comes with a slightly bigger 6.5-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has the Ambient Edge design and is partly made up of recycled materials.

The chipset is also the same; the A53 5G is also powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC, which is paired with two RAM + storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. It also gets RAM and storage expansion options.

While the camera department is also alike, there’s a small difference. The main camera on the Galaxy A53 stands at 64MP as opposed to the A33’s 48MP primary lens. It also is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, runs One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, comes with Samsung Knox, IP67 water resistance, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G starts at 369 Euros (around Rs 31,500), while the Galaxy A53 5G comes with a starting price of 449 Euros (around Rs 37,700). While the Galaxy A33 will be available, starting April 1, the Galaxy A53 will be available from April 22.

Samsung has also announced the Galaxy A73 5G, which will also reach select markets, starting April 22. Plus, the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live will be available in a new Onyx color in April. In addition, the company has revealed 360 Audio technology for the Galaxy Buds2 and Buds Live. This is already available for the Galaxy Buds Pro.