Samsung Launches the Galaxy A53 5G in India; Check out the Price and More Details!

Samsung, just a few days ago, unveiled the Galaxy A53 5G, the Galaxy A33, and the Galaxy A73 at its Galaxy A event for the global markets. The company has now quickly brought the Galaxy A53 5G to the Indian shores. The smartphone is the company’s latest mid-ranger, and it comes with an attractive design, a 120Hz display, water resistance, and more. Here are the details.

Galaxy A53 5G Price and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is currently available for pre-booking via the company’s website and will be up for grabs, starting March 25.

As part of a special offer, buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 3,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards and an additional Rs 1,000 with a 20K Advantage voucher while making the purchase via the Samsung Shop app for the first time. Moreover, there’s a cashback of Rs 2,000 on Samsung Finance+ too.

The Galaxy A53 5G comes in Black, White, Light Blue, and Peach color variants.

Specs and Features: Recap

The Galaxy A53 comes with an Ambient Edge design, which involves a rectangular rear camera hump, merging into the back panel and a punch-hole screen. The 6.5-inch Infinity-O display is Super AMOLED in nature and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. It also has an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce strain from blue light.

The Galaxy A53 5G is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 chipset, which is the latest addition to the company’s chip portfolio. The device comes equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card and so can the RAM. With RAM Plus, users can get up to 16GB of RAM.

As for the cameras, there are four at the back: a 64MP primary snapper with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. There are features like a Fun mode for AR filters, Portrait mode, Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, and more. The phone has a 32MP front camera.

The Galaxy A53 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and is claimed to offer a 2-day battery life. It runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. There’s a promise of 4 years of OS updates.

Other details to note are IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Game Booster, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, among other things.