Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Makes Its Entry in India

After introducing the Galaxy A14’s 4G version in Malaysia back in February, Samsung has now launched it in India. The phone joins the Galaxy A14 5G and falls in the sub-Rs 15,000 price category. Have a look at the details.

Galaxy A14 4G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A14 4G features vertically aligned triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-notched display, which spans 6.6 inches and supports a Full HD+ resolution. The phone sticks to a not-so-conventional 60Hz refresh rate (unlike the Galaxy A14 5G), which can be disappointing for many.

Talking about the camera department, there’s a 50MP primary snapper, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, along with a 13MP front camera. The phone supports Full HD video recording, up to 10x digital zoom, and much more.

Underneath, there’s an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset and support for up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy A14 4G also gets the RAM Plus feature for additional RAM and expanded storage (up to 1TB). The device gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger, which isn’t impressive at all.

The phone runs One UI based on Android 13 and is promised to get 2 years of major updates and 4 years of security updates. Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy A14 4G comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. It can be bought via the company’s website and Samsung exclusive stores as well as leading retail stores and online platforms.

Users can also get a cashback of Rs 1,000 if purchased via Samsung.com. The phone is available in Black, Light Green, and Silver colors.