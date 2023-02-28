Samsung Galaxy A14 4G Silently Makes Its Entry

After recently introducing the Galaxy A14 5G globally and then in India, Samsung has now silently launched its 4G counterpart. The new Galaxy A14 4G looks akin to the 5G model but has some under-the-hood changes. Check out the details to know more.

Galaxy A14 4G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A14 4G has the same waterdrop notch and vertically-placed rear cameras at the back. It comes in black, silver, green, and dark red color options. There’s the same 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display but the change here is support for a 60Hz refresh rate instead of 90Hz.

The phone features a 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 13MP selfie shooter. You can expect features like portrait mode, HDR, and more.

There’s a change in the chipset too. The Galaxy A14 4G uses a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC (even though the website doesn’t mention the name) paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device has support for RAM Plus for up to 6GB of additional RAM. Plus, the storage can also be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The A14 4G has a 5,000mAh battery on board with 10W charging. The 5G version has support for 15W charging. Although, in both cases, the charging speed is a little disappointing. One good thing is that it runs One UI 5.0 based on Android 13. Other details to note are a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, USB Type-C, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is currently listed on Samsung Malaysia’s website and should be available soon. There’s no word on the price yet but this should be out soon. As for its availability in India, there’s no proper word but we can expect a launch soon.