Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e Launched in India

Samsung has introduced two new budget phones as part of its Galaxy A series in India. The new Galaxy A04 and the A04e join the existing Galaxy A04s and come with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, up to 50MP cameras, and more. Check out the details below.

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e have a similar design, curved edges, a display with a waterdrop notch, and dual rear cameras. While the Galaxy A04 comes in Black, Green, and Copper colors, the Galaxy A04e comes in Light Blue and Copper colorways.

Galaxy A04e

Both smartphones feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Infinity-V display and are powered by the Helio P35 chipset, as mentioned earlier. There’s support for up 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They also have the RAM Plus feature for an additional 4GB of RAM, along with expandable internal storage.

The Galaxy A04 sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The front snapper stands at 5MP. The Galaxy A04e comes with a 13MP primary snapper, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie shooter. Both support adjustable portrait mode among other camera features.

The Galaxy A04 and the Galaxy A04e are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and run Android 12-based One UI 4.0. Considering Samsung’s quick software update cycle, we can expect the phones to get Android 13 soon. Although, Android 13-based One UI 5.0 out of the box would have been a better deal.

Additionally, the phones support a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, and more. The Galaxy A04 also comes with Dolby Atmos.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A04 is priced at Rs 11,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 12,999 (4GB+128GB). The Galaxy A04e retails at Rs 9,299 (3GB+32GB), Rs 9,999 (3GB+64GB), and Rs 11,499 (4GB+128GB). Both of them will be up for grabs, starting December 20.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy A04