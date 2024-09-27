Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with Exynos 2400e, Galaxy AI Launched

Just around a day after the Galaxy S24 FE’s “accidental” price leak, Samsung has officially launched the phone. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has landed as the middle ground between the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, and also features a brand new Exynos 2400e chipset. We have got our hands on the full list of specifications alongside the official US pricing, so let’s take a look!

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

The South Korean tech giant’s latest smartphone is quite a bit heavier than its predecessor (Galaxy S23 FE), at 213 grams. However, it retains its predecessor’s IP68 rating, which is good to see. Going by its 162.0 X 77.3 X 8.0mm dimensions, it’s also bigger and thicker.

Explains the big 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display that it features. This panel is also backed by Adaptive refresh rate (60/120Hz) and Vision Booster tech.

Under the hood, there’s a new Exynos 2400e processor, which is based on a 4nm fabrication process. This processor is apparently an underclocked version of the regular Exynos 2400, with just 100MHz lower clock speed in the prime CPU core, as SamMobile reports.

The processor is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Samsung also claims that there’s a slightly larger vapor cooling chamber to “to maintain peak performance for longer durations.”

Talking about optics, the Galaxy S24 FE sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP wide camera with OIS at the helm. The secondary sensor is a 12MP ultra-wide, while the third sensor is an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Additionally, the latest Samsung offering packs a 4,700mAh battery and is limited to 25W fast charging support. According to Samsung, it can charge up the phone to 50% in 25 minutes. There’s also Fast Wireless Charging and Wireless PowerShare support.

When it comes to connectivity options, the Galaxy S24 FE comes with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1 on top. It also comes with all the usual AI goodies, like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Interpreter,

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S24 FE starts at $649.99 for the base 8GB/512GB variant. However, pricing for the other variants is unclear at the moment, and we’ll update you right here as soon as we come to know about it. It comes in the Blue, Gray, Mint, and Graphite color options, and is up for pre-orders in the US right now.

The phone will be up for grabs starting October 3. From AT&T to Verizon, several carriers will be offering a bunch of different offers on the device. Right now, that’s all we know, and whether it will be available to the rest of the world is not known yet.