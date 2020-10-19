Samsung makes a lot of processors, including high-end flagship chipsets that it uses on its flagship smartphones in some countries, including India. The company is rumoured to be working on the Exynos 2100 that will allegedly power the Galaxy S21 series next year. However, if new rumors are to be believed, Samsung is also working on two other Exynos chipsets.

According to famed Samsung leaker, IceUniverse, the South Korean giant is working on the Exynos 9855 and Exynos 9925 alongside the Exynos 2100 which is internally called the Exynos 9840. The Exynos 9855 is expected to come out alongside the Galaxy S22 in 2022, whereas the Exynos 9925, which is also the chipset rumored to have an AMD GPU, will allegedly be released in 2023.

As we all know

Exynos9830=Exynos990, Exynos9840=Exynos2100,

Now, Samsung is developing Exynos9855 and Exynos9925, the latter may be a processor with AMD GPU pic.twitter.com/LixFZNBNXD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 15, 2020

While that sounds plausible, it’s also worth noting that other reports have suggested that Samsung will release an Exynos chipset with AMD’s graphics in 2021 or maybe this year itself, so take this information with a pinch of salt if you will.

In more Exynos news, Samsung recently revealed the Exynos 1080 processor — a 5nm processor that’s expected to power some Galaxy A-series phones and then make an appearance on some Vivo smartphones as well.

Obviously, we are on the look out for more information about these new chips, and we will post updates as they come, so stay tuned for more information.