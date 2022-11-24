Samsung Black Friday Sale: Offers on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy S22, and More

Samsung has begun its Black Friday Sale in India, which includes discounts on several smartphones, combo offers, and more. The sale is now live and will go on until November 28. If you are looking to buy the high-end Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy Flip 4, check out the deals below.

Samsung Black Friday Sale 2022 Offers

Samsung has a combo offer on the purchase of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, or the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The offer will provide a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on all bank cards, an additional 10% cashback on the use of the Samsung Axis Bank credit cards, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (worth Rs 31,999) at Rs 2,999.

If you go for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can get the foldable phone at Rs 80,999 (128GB) after a cashback and app welcome offer of up to Rs 9,000. The Bespoke Edition (256GB) can be bought for Rs 88,999. You can also avail of a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 3,750.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Rs 1,44,999 after a cashback of up to Rs 10,000. This also includes the app welcome offer. There’s a no-cost EMI option too, starting at Rs 6,459.

The Galaxy S22 can be bought at a starting price of Rs 52,999, while the Galaxy S22+ can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 59,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at Rs 99,999. There are cashback and no-cost EMI options too.

The Samsung Black Friday Sale also includes discounts on the Galaxy M33 5G, the Neo QLED 4K 55-inch TV, and more. You can check out the deals over here for a proper idea. Also, don’t forget to let us know if you end up buying any of the aforementioned Samsung phones during its Black Friday Sale.