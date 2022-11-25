Jackery Black Friday 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Solar Generators and Portable Power Stations

Jackery is ranked among the leading manufacturers of solar generators, solar panels, and portable power stations. The company recently marked its 10th anniversary, so it’s offering steep discounts on several products to show gratitude to its loyal customers. And it happens to coincide with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. During the Black Friday sale (runs from 24th to 28th November), the company is offering massive discounts of up to $1080 on several products.

From solar generators to portable power stations, almost all of them have received a special 30% discount. In addition, Jackery is holding a giveaway contest for its customers to win many exciting prizes as well, so don’t forget to read about that towards the end of this article. And to read about all the discounted products during the Jackery Black Friday 2022 sale, jump into the list below.

Jackery Power Station Black Friday 2022 Deals

1. Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro

To kickstart our list of big discounts for Black Friday 2022, Jackery is offering its powerful Solar Generator 2000 Pro for $2,519, with a huge discount of $1,080. You will get the impressive Explorer 2000 Pro power station and two SolarSaga 200 solar panels. The Explorer 2000 Pro has a capacity of 2,160Wh and offers AC power up to 2,200W. From home appliances to mini coolers, it can power anything reliably.

On the other hand, two SolarSaga 200W solar panels can fully charge the power station in about 7.5 hours. However, if you choose to get six solar panels, it can reduce the charging time to just 2.5 hours. You also have the option to charge the power station using an AC wall outlet, and it will only take 2 hours to fully replenish it. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and grab the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro for all your camping needs.

2. Jackery Solar Generator 1000

If you want lower capacity, you can go for the Jackery Solar Generator 1000, which has received a huge discount of $550. Generally, it’s sold for $1,649, but the company is offering the Solar Generator 1000 for $1099 during the Black Friday sale. You get the popular Explorer 1000 portable power station along with two SolarSaga 100W solar panels.

The portable power station has a capacity of 1,002Wh and offers power up to 1,000W (peak surge output up to 2,000W). Moreover, the SolarSaga 100W comes with a fast solar recharging technique that utilizes the MPPT controller to drive maximum efficiency while solar recharging. Basically, if you are looking for an entry-level power station for an off-the-grid lifestyle along with a green solar energy solution, this is a great buy, given the massive discount offer.

3. Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station

The Jackery Explorer 300 is the company’s best-selling portable power station due to its lightweight and compact footprint and good capacity. And now with a flat 30% discount, you can grab the Explorer 300 for just $209.99 during the Black Friday sale, way below the regular price of $299.99. In our best portable power stations guide, we mention that Jackery Explorer 300 is the best pick for anyone who wants a compact power station for camping trips.

It can also be utilized in case you experience a sudden power outage at home. It has a capacity of 293Wh with a maximum power output of 300W. It can charge up to six devices at once and can be fully replenished in 2.5 hours via a 90W wall charger and 60W USB-C PD charger. It comes with a multitude of ports and can easily power your smartphone, laptop, camera, mini cooler, TV, and more.

4. Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station

For users who don’t want any solar panel and wish to get a dependable portable power station, they could go for the Jackery Explorer 1000. It is one of the best portable power stations out there, and you can buy it for $769.30 with a 30% discount, which is a great deal, during the Black Friday 2022 sale. The Explorer 1000 is regularly sold for $,1099, which means you get a discount of $329.70 here.

As for the specs, it comes with a capacity of 1,002Wh and can deliver a power output of up to 1,000W. Basically, you can run both home appliances and low-powered electronics such as your smartphone using this power station. You can even use a CPAP machine with this power station. In case of a power surge, it can handle 2,000W of peak input so that is nice. On the ports front, you get all the essential ones, including 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1 DC car port & 3x pure sine wave AC outlets.

5. Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station

Some users want more capacity than Explorer 1000 but don’t want to splurge on a 2,000Wh power station for portability’s sake. If you are one of those users, we suggest getting the Explorer 1500, which hits the sweet spot for both outdoor usage and home power backup. Jackery is offering a significant 30% discount on Explorer 1500 power station during the Black Friday 2022 sale. So you can grab it for just $1,189.30, which is $509.70 off over the $1,699 asking price.

It delivers a power output of up to 1,800W and has a capacity of 1,534Wh. So be it a motor-driven appliance such as a washing machine or a microwave, it can handle everything with ease. It can simultaneously power 7 devices at once, so phones, laptops, TVs, coolers – all can be powered at once. Not to mention, there are a variety of ports, including 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, a car port, and 3x AC output of 1,800W. In tandem, you are covered for all kinds of usage with the Jackery Explorer 1500 power station.

6. Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro

In the ongoing Black Friday 2022 sale, the company is also offering a good deal on the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro. You can buy this power station + solar panel combo for $1,437 with a 10% discount that brings down the price by $160. Its regular price is usually $1,597, which overall is a nice reduction. The solar generator comes with the Explorer 1000 Pro portable power station and 2 SolarSaga 80W solar panels. The best part about this setup is that it can be fully charged in 1.8 hours using an AC wall outlet.

And since the Explorer 1000 Pro is quite portable, you can take it anywhere for weekend camping or road trips. It has a total capacity of 1,002Wh and delivers a power output of up to 1000W (peak surge 2000W). There are also multiple ports for all your needs, including 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3x 1000W AC output ports, and a 120W carport. To sum up, if you want a power station along with a solar panel, go ahead and pick the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Pro at a discounted price.

Participate in Jackery’s Crazy Monday Contest for an Exciting Giveaway

Apart from the above discounted deals, Jackery, in partnership with Black Series, is holding an exciting live giveaway contest for users who have placed orders between the 24th to 28th of November. Winners in the giveaway will get a Camper Van of Black Series, cashback offers for their Jackery orders, solar power gifts, and many more prizes totaling $250,000.

The contest will go live on Jackery’s official website (visit) on 28th November (Monday) at 2:30 PM PST. You can also view the event on the Jackery YouTube channel & Facebook. So go ahead, buy a Jackery power station or solar panel during the Black Friday sale and participate in the giveaway contest from the official website.