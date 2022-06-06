Samsung May Launch an Affordable A-Series Galaxy Fold: Report

Samsung arguably offers some of the best foldable phones you can buy today, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Since these are futuristic pieces of tech that involved pricey research and development, Samsung rightfully charges a premium for these devices. That said, it looks like affordable foldable phones are on the way. According to a new rumor, Samsung is working on a cheaper foldable phone in its Galaxy A series.

Samsung Galaxy A Foldable Coming Soon?

According to tipster @chunvn8888 on Twitter, Samsung may be gearing up to launch a Galaxy A-series foldable. Other than that, the tweet doesn’t give away any information about the specifications or pricing of the foldable. You can check out the original tweet below: Foldable Galaxy A— No name (@chunvn8888) June 3, 2022

Another tidbit we know about the alleged affordable Galaxy A-series foldable is the expected availability, which might not be so soon. According to the tipster, we could expect the foldable sometime in 2024 to 2025. “Not happening that soon tho, 2024-2025. At least that’s when Samsung aiming to release…,” wrote the tipster on Twitter.

Judging by the fact that the foldable belongs in the A-series, we could expect Samsung to price it cheaper than its premium foldable counterparts. To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at a starting price of $999, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is priced starting at $1,799. If we had to guess, a $699 – $799 price range seems likely for the Samsung Galaxy Fold A.

In the meantime, Samsung is also prepping to refresh its high-end foldable phones with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected to launch in August. While they may look a lot like their predecessors, a new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, improved cameras and displays, and more are expected.

As for the rumored affordable Galaxy foldable, we don’t know what it will be like. As you might have guessed already, there’s plenty of time left before we even hear more leaks and rumors about this affordable Samsung foldable. We will be updating you when we spot new leaks and rumors of this upcoming foldable phone, so stay tuned for updates.