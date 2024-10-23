Home > News > Ryan Reynolds Teases an Upcoming Deadpool Project; Could It Be Deadpool 4?

Deadpool and Negasonic Teenage Warhead in Deadpool
Image Courtesy: 20th Century Fox

Deadpool has been everyone’s favorite, Isn’t it? Thanks to the incredible portrayal of the comic book character by Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the actor did such an incredible job that it’s often hard to distinguish between the actor and the character. So far, the franchise has blessed us with three phenomenal movies. The third movie tapped into the concept of Multiverse and was Deadpool’s official entry into the MCU. But now, every MCU fan wonders what’s next for the foul-mouthed superhero. There’s no clarity or confirmation around Deadpool 4, but Ryan Reynolds’ social media posts hint at something else.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/Vancity Reynolds

Recently, Ryan Reynolds went on Instagram and shared a couple of pictures on his story that excited the fandom. The photographs see him wearing the Deadpool costume, and in one picture, he’s posing with the blind Al. The pictures clearly state that the actor has been shooting some scenes for some forthcoming projects. In fact, the caption of the post makes it quite evident. In the caption, Ryan Reynolds states: “That was fun today.”

So, it seems like the actor is once again flaunting the Deadpool persona, but for what project, you might ask? Well, it’s highly unlikely that the actor is shooting for Deadpool 4. It’s too soon for that, and we all know that. However, judging from the festive background of the picture, it’s safe to assume that the actor has been working on some Holiday project that he might release on his YouTube channel. So, we might see it coming to life around Christmas this year.

This is not the first time Ryan Reynolds has worked on some YouTube skits wearing the Deadpool costume. We’ve seen him working along with David Beckham and Taika Waititi (Korg) on some very entertaining YouTube videos. So, the upcoming project could be something very similar. However, let’s not put a stamp on it because it’s just speculation based on the actor’s Instagram post. Nothing has yet been confirmed by Ryan Reynolds.

