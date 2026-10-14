Rockstar Promises Fans Won’t Have to Wait Another 8 Years for Its Next Game

Rockstar Games has confirmed that its next game won’t take 8 years to release, unlike GTA 6. In an interview with Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, the company’s top executives revealed that GTA 6 has laid a solid foundation for Rockstar to develop and release new content at a faster pace than ever before.

GTA 6 Will Lay the Foundation for Faster Future Releases, Rockstar Says

Even before GTA 6 hit the shelves, everyone had already begun wondering what Rockstar’s next game would be and, more importantly, how long it would take to develop. Several rumors suggest that LA Noire 2 could be Rockstar’s next major game after GTA 6. Even Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick hinted at a potential LA Noire sequel in an interview earlier this year.

The debate and theories surrounding Rockstar’s next game will continue until the company officially announces it. Although Rockstar hasn’t revealed what its next game will be, Phil Hooker and Aaron Garbut, Head of Development at Rockstar North, have revealed in an interview with Jason Schreier that the company’s next release won’t take another eight years.

Image Credit: Beebom

In addition to the exceptional team Rockstar assembled for GTA 6, the engine and tools developed during this project will help the team create new compelling content faster than before. “The engine, the tools, and the team we’ve built during this project will allow us to do things more quickly. I feel confident that we can build on top of this and go more sideways than upwards to build more compelling content,” Hooker said.

This can be compared to the development cycles of GTA games: Grand Theft Auto III and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rockstar didn’t even take a year to develop Vice City, as GTA 3 essentially served as its foundation.

Rockstar’s Aaron Garbut said that the team “foundationally changed a lot of stuff in the GTA 6 project.” Now that the project is done, the developer won’t rip it apart. Instead, it will serve as a foundation for accelerating the development of its next game. The good news is that players won’t have to wait nearly a decade for Rockstar’s next release, as they did for GTA 6.