Take-Two CEO Hints Rockstar Is Apparently Looking Into L.A. Noire Sequel After GTA 6

Everyone’s eyes were on Take Two during the iicon event, hoping for any clue about GTA 6’s next trailer. Although the Take Two CEO did speak on the GTA 6 price rumors, what stuck more was the discussion related to L.A. Noire, one of the classics from Rockstar Games. With RDR2 becoming one of the biggest successes of all time, everyone’s eyes have been on the next franchise reboot from Rockstar, and it might finally be confirmed. The Take Two CEO has finally addressed whether L.A. Noire will get a sequel or not, so learn what he said from our coverage here.

L.A. Noire Sequel Requests Addressed by Take-Two CEO

During the iicon event, Zelnick was asked about a potential L.A. Noire sequel from Rockstar Games. He responded with some optimism, suggesting we might see more of Rockstar Games’ old IPs in the future, but couldn’t give a confirmation on L.A. Noire, per se. Here is his exact response:

Broadly, we’re looking at doing something in the future with all of our intellectual property. There’s nothing to announce on L.A. Noire specifically, and if there were, it would be Rockstar announcing it, not me. But in any case, with regard to our legacy IP, the teams are always looking at what we have and we’re always thinking about it. The question is, at any given time, do we have a team that’s passionate about working on that?

Although it may dishearten fans of the L.A. Noire IP, those who play other Rockstar franchises do have a silver lining here. Zelnick has basically confirmed that Rockstar is looking to do something with their intellectual property in the future, which means at least some of the old classics from Rockstar would get a sequel.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If it isn’t an L.A. Noire sequel, I hope to see Bully get a remake or sequel instead. The original was a massive success, and a sequel will be well-received by the core Rockstar fanbase. Max Payne is another franchise that can be rebooted with new-gen graphics, and something I can look forward to as well. With Remedy working on a Max Payne 1 and 2 remake in collaboration with Rockstar Games, it might be paving the way for a potential sequel in the future.

So, which IP from Rockstar are you looking forward to being revived once again? Let us know in the comments below.