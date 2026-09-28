LA Noire 2 Could Be Rockstar’s Next Major Game After GTA 6 

As we wait for GTA 6 to release on November 19, 2026, an old rumor from 2023 has resurfaced on GTA Forums, suggesting LA Noire 2 could be Rockstar’s next game.

According to a 4chan leaker, LA Noire 2 will reportedly take players to San Francisco, with the story centered around the unidentified Zodiac Killer.

User Shahanshah on GTA Forums shared these leaks, claiming that if Rockstar sticks to its plans, LA Noire 2 could debut in 2030, roughly four years after GTA 6. However, this information dates back to December 8, 2023, so Rockstar may have changed its plans or delayed the game since then.

They also mentioned, “The [Rockstar] higher-ups are talking about doing the face scanning stuff again, but making it insane. They want it to be the best-looking game ever made”. The original LA Noire’s facial capture tech was way ahead of its time, so it’s only fair that Rockstar Games takes it to the next level with the potential sequel.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

That said, one detail is worth considering. Around five months ago, at the IICON event, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at a possible LA Noire 2, saying Rockstar could revisit more of its older IPs in the future alongside GTA.

Now, many may not believe this leak because of the lack of evidence. But the 4chan leaker has a proven track record and accurately described multiple GTA 6 features we didn’t know until the previews or the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix this year.

The leaker also revealed that Rockstar originally planned four playable protagonists in GTA 6, something we only learned about a month ago when Rockstar North co-head Rob Nelson confirmed it. Moreover, the leaker claimed that players can go on dates with Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 to maintain their relationship, which the previews later revealed.

They also leaked GTA 6’s Criminal Profile system and how it would affect the story, including some major campaign spoilers. Still, we suggest you take the leaks with a grain of salt. That said, would you want LA Noire 2 after GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.