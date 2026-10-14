Ever since Rockstar dropped the first trailer for GTA 6, a plethora of players have wondered whether the studio will make a different Online mode for the upcoming title. Multiple reports said GTA 6’s Online mode is coming in 2027, with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy corroborating the rumors. However, thanks to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, we officially have confirmation of it.

According to Jason Schreier’s latest “The Making of Grand Theft Auto VI” deep dive, published on October 14, 2026, Rockstar has GTA 6’s Online mode planned for a 2027 release. Schreier says that the Rockstar developers aren’t talking about the “online component, which is expected to be released in 2027,” since they’re focusing on marketing GTA 6 first.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Furthermore, the journalist confirmed that GTA Online remains incredibly successful even in 2026, bringing in an estimated $500 million per year. Take-Two previously confirmed that it would support GTA Online beyond the release of GTA 6, since the studio is marketing the upcoming game as a “single-player experience.”

While GTA 6 will launch as a single-player game, its Online mode won’t be too far behind. Other reports suggest GTA 6 could come to PC in Q1 2027, raising the possibility that Rockstar might launch GTA 6 Online around the same time. A simultaneous release across platforms could help Rockstar bring more players into the game and build a strong online community from the start.

Apart from GTA 6’s Online mode, Rockstar Games studio director Jennifer Kolbe has clarified that GTA 6’s budget did not exceed the widely circulated $1.5 billion estimates, a figure often compared to the cost of building Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

So players have to stick with the current GTA Online a little bit longer before GTA 6’s planned Online mode debuts next year, hopefully with the PC release. That said, when do you think Rockstar will launch the Online mode? Tell us in the comments section below.